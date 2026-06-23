Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Allana Gallant, commander of the 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, receives her first salute following an assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The first salute is a military tradition that marks the beginning of a commander’s leadership of a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)