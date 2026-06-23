Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Allana Gallant, incoming commander of the 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, delivers remarks during the 51st AMXS reactivation and assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The ceremony formally reestablished the 51st AMXS and marked the beginning of Gallant’s leadership of the newly activated squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)