U.S. Air Force Maj. Allana Gallant, incoming commander of the 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, delivers remarks during the 51st AMXS reactivation and assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The ceremony formally reestablished the 51st AMXS and marked the beginning of Gallant’s leadership of the newly activated squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 00:54
|Photo ID:
|9769153
|VIRIN:
|260618-F-SA893-1016
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.