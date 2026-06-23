Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen Torma, left, 51st Maintenance Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Allana Gallant during the 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The ceremony transferred authority and responsibility of the squadron to Gallant following the unit’s reactivation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 00:54
|Photo ID:
|9769151
|VIRIN:
|260618-F-SA893-1081
|Resolution:
|3571x2009
|Size:
|919.86 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
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