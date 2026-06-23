U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Ryland, outgoing commander of the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron, renders his final salute during the squadron’s inactivation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The final salute recognizes a commander’s service and marks the conclusion of their leadership of a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 00:54
|Photo ID:
|9769150
|VIRIN:
|260618-F-SA893-1011
|Resolution:
|5177x2912
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.