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    Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 1 of 10]

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    Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Ryland, outgoing commander of the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron, renders his final salute during the squadron’s inactivation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The final salute recognizes a commander’s service and marks the conclusion of their leadership of a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 00:54
    Photo ID: 9769150
    VIRIN: 260618-F-SA893-1011
    Resolution: 5177x2912
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

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    Osan AB
    51st FW
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    Change of Command Ceremony

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