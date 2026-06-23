Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Ryland, outgoing commander of the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron, renders his final salute during the squadron’s inactivation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The final salute recognizes a commander’s service and marks the conclusion of their leadership of a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)