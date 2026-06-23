Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Ryland, outgoing commander of the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron, delivers remarks during the 36th FGS inactivation ceremony and 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron reactivation and assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The ceremony marked the conclusion of Ryland’s leadership of the 36th FGS prior to the squadron’s inactivation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)