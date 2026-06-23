U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen Torma, left, 51st Maintenance Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Richard B. Ryland, outgoing commander of the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron, during the 36th FGS inactivation ceremony and 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron reactivation and assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The decoration recognized Ryland’s leadership and service to the squadron during his time in command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 00:54
|Photo ID:
|9769145
|VIRIN:
|260618-F-SA893-1059
|Resolution:
|3600x2025
|Size:
|781.33 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.