Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen Torma, left, 51st Maintenance Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Richard B. Ryland, outgoing commander of the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron, during the 36th FGS inactivation ceremony and 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron reactivation and assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The decoration recognized Ryland’s leadership and service to the squadron during his time in command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)