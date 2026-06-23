Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen Torma, left, 51st Maintenance Group commander, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Lydia Hill, outgoing commander of the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron, furl the guidon of the 35th FGS during an inactivation ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The inactivation ceremony formally concluded the squadron’s service while preserving its history and legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)