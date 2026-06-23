Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Lydia Hill, outgoing commander of the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron, delivers remarks during the 35th FGS inactivation ceremony and 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron reactivation and assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The ceremony marked the conclusion of Hill’s leadership of the 35th FGS prior to the squadron’s inactivation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)