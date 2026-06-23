Osan activates 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen Torma, left, 51st Maintenance Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Maj. Lydia Hill, outgoing commander of the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron, during the 35th FGS inactivation ceremony and 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron reactivation and assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The decoration recognized Hill’s leadership and contributions to the squadron during her time in command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)