Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill

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U.S. Air Force members of the RAF Mildenhall wing inspection team, 100th Security Forces Squadron, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Defense Logistics Agency contractors discuss the response to a fuel spill exercise during a mini hotwash at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 12, 2026. The exercise used water to simulate the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s response procedures to approximately 1,820 gallons of JP-8 fuel spilling after a mechanical error. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)