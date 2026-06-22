Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill

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U.S. Air Force Airman Ayden Dailey, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department firefighter, checks an emergency safety shower during a response to a fuel spill exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 12, 2026. The exercise used water to simulate approximately 1,820 gallons of JP-8 fuel spilling after a mechanical error. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)