U.S. Air Force 100th Security Forces Squadron posture near a fuel tank as Airmen respond during a fuel spill exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 12, 2026. The exercise used water to simulate approximately 1,820 gallons of JP-8 fuel spilling after a mechanical error. Base agencies, including the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Team, and 100th SFS, responded to the scene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 07:18
|Photo ID:
|9766981
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-EJ686-1130
|Resolution:
|6600x3505
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.