Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Officer Matthew Thorpe, right, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department watch manager and incident commander, reports information back to the control center during a fuel spill exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 12, 2026. The exercise used water to simulate approximately 1,820 gallons of JP-8 fuel spilling after a mechanical error. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)