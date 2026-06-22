Fire Officer Matthew Thorpe, right, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department watch manager and incident commander, reports information back to the control center during a fuel spill exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 12, 2026. The exercise used water to simulate approximately 1,820 gallons of JP-8 fuel spilling after a mechanical error. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 07:18
|Photo ID:
|9766980
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-EJ686-1127
|Resolution:
|6600x4883
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.