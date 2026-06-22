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    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill [Image 7 of 11]

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    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Fire Officer Matthew Thorpe, right, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department watch manager and incident commander, reports information back to the control center during a fuel spill exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 12, 2026. The exercise used water to simulate approximately 1,820 gallons of JP-8 fuel spilling after a mechanical error. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 07:18
    Photo ID: 9766980
    VIRIN: 260612-F-EJ686-1127
    Resolution: 6600x4883
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill

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