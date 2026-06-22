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    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill [Image 6 of 11]

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    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Tracy Taylor, center, Defense Logistics Agency instructor and evaluator, talks with firefighters from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department during a fuel spill exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 12, 2026. The exercise used water to simulate the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s response procedures to approximately 1,820 gallons of JP-8 fuel spilling after a mechanical error. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 07:18
    Photo ID: 9766979
    VIRIN: 260612-F-EJ686-1120
    Resolution: 4400x6600
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill

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