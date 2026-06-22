Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill

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Tracy Taylor, center, Defense Logistics Agency instructor and evaluator, talks with firefighters from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department during a fuel spill exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 12, 2026. The exercise used water to simulate the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s response procedures to approximately 1,820 gallons of JP-8 fuel spilling after a mechanical error. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)