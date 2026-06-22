Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department responds to a simulated fuel spill at the start of an exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 12, 2026. Firefighters and other base agencies responded to the simulated incident with an R-11 refueler vehicle. A fire hose ran water from a nearby hydrant to simulate a JP-8 fuel leak. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)