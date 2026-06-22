U.S. Air Force 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department responds to a simulated fuel spill at the start of an exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 12, 2026. Firefighters and other base agencies responded to the simulated incident with an R-11 refueler vehicle. A fire hose ran water from a nearby hydrant to simulate a JP-8 fuel leak. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 07:18
|Photo ID:
|9766977
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-EJ686-1091
|Resolution:
|6600x4053
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.