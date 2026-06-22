Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oliver Terrell, left, and Airman 1st Class Talon Spalding, both 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants fuels distribution operators, grab equipment from a fuel spill kit during an exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 12, 2026. The scenario simulated a mechanical error, resulting in approximately 1,820 gallons of fuel being spilled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)