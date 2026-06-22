U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oliver Terrell, left, and Airman 1st Class Talon Spalding, both 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants fuels distribution operators, grab equipment from a fuel spill kit during an exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 12, 2026. The scenario simulated a mechanical error, resulting in approximately 1,820 gallons of fuel being spilled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 07:18
|Photo ID:
|9766976
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-EJ686-1064
|Resolution:
|6600x4400
|Size:
|6.17 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.