Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brock Lillie, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department superintendent of operations and wing inspection team member, sprays water from a fire hose as he prepares the scene of a simulated fuel spill at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 12, 2026. The goal of the exercise was to test the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s fuel spill response procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)