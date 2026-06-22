A hose sprays water on the ground to simulate a fuel spill prior to the start of an exercise on RAF Mildenhall, England, June 12, 2026. The scenario simulated a fuel spill due to a mechanical error on an R-11 refueler truck, resulting in approximately 1,820 gallons of fuel being spilled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 07:18
|Photo ID:
|9766973
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-EJ686-1018
|Resolution:
|4401x6600
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.