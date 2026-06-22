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    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill [Image 1 of 11]

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    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A hose sprays water on the ground to simulate a fuel spill prior to the start of an exercise on RAF Mildenhall, England, June 12, 2026. The scenario simulated a fuel spill due to a mechanical error on an R-11 refueler truck, resulting in approximately 1,820 gallons of fuel being spilled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 07:18
    Photo ID: 9766973
    VIRIN: 260612-F-EJ686-1018
    Resolution: 4401x6600
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill
    Exercise Tests 100th ARW’s Response to Fuel Spill

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