U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Parkjung, incoming 8th Maintenance Squadron commander, receives his first salute from the squadron during the 8th MXS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. The first salute is a traditional military gesture marking Parkjung's formal assumption of leadership over the squadron's Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 03:10
|Photo ID:
|9766844
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-TF632-1087
|Resolution:
|5227x3478
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AB, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th MXS welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.