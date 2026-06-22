8th MXS welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Parkjung, incoming 8th Maintenance Squadron commander, receives his first salute from the squadron during the 8th MXS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. The first salute is a traditional military gesture marking Parkjung's formal assumption of leadership over the squadron's Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)