8th MXS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Parkjung, incoming 8th Maintenance Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 8th MXS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. Parkjung spoke to the squadron for the first time after formally assuming command of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)