8th MXS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Daryl McCoy, left, 8th Maintenance Group commander, presents the squadron guidon to Maj. Michael Parkjung, incoming 8th Maintenance Squadron commander, during the 8th MXS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. The passing of the guidon signifies the formal assumption of command, placing the authority and responsibility of the squadron with Parkjung. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)