8th MXS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Daryl McCoy, left, 8th Maintenance Group commander, receives the squadron guidon from Maj. Dustin Woosley, outgoing 8th Maintenance Squadron commander, during the 8th MXS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. The passing of the guidon signifies the conclusion of Woosley's tenure as the squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)