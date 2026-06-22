8th MXS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Dustin Woosley, outgoing 8th Maintenance Squadron commander, receives a final salute from the squadron during the 8th MXS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. The final salute is a traditional military gesture marking the conclusion of the commander's leadership of the squadron's Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 03:10
|Photo ID:
|9766840
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-TF632-1052
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AB, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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