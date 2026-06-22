8th MXS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Dustin Woosley, outgoing 8th Maintenance Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 8th MXS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. The ceremony marked the conclusion of Woosley's tenure leading the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)