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    8th MXS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 8]

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    8th MXS welcomes new commander

    KUNSAN AB, SOUTH KOREA

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Dustin Woosley, outgoing 8th Maintenance Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 8th MXS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. The ceremony marked the conclusion of Woosley's tenure leading the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 03:10
    Photo ID: 9766839
    VIRIN: 260623-F-TF632-1049
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AB, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 8th MXS welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    8th MXS welcomes new commander
    8th MXS welcomes new commander
    8th MXS welcomes new commander
    8th MXS welcomes new commander
    8th MXS welcomes new commander
    8th MXS welcomes new commander
    8th MXS welcomes new commander

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    TAGS

    Dragon
    Wolf Pack
    8th MXS
    maintenance
    change of command

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