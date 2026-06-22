8th MXS welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Daryl McCoy, left, 8th Maintenance Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Maj. Dustin Woosley, outgoing 8th Maintenance Squadron commander, during the 8th MXS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2026. Woosley received the medal for his outstanding achievements and service while leading the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)