F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Newell, a crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, observes a pre-flight inspection at the 52nd Annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 14, 2026. The pre-flight sequence involves coordination between aircrew and maintenance teams to ensure all systems are functioning properly and the aircraft is ready for departure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)