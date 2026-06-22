U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, flies an F-22 Raptor during the night show during the 52nd Annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 18, 2026. The aircraft’s afterburners create a dramatic effect, lighting up the night sky and highlighting the jet’s speed and maneuverability. Shows like this give the public a unique opportunity to see the F-22 in action and witness the precision and skill of Airmen firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 19:16
|Photo ID:
|9766448
|VIRIN:
|260418-F-CC148-4033
|Resolution:
|3072x2194
|Size:
|431.35 KB
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo [Image 38 of 38], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.