F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, flies an F-22 Raptor during the night show during the 52nd Annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 18, 2026. The aircraft’s afterburners create a dramatic effect, lighting up the night sky and highlighting the jet’s speed and maneuverability. Shows like this give the public a unique opportunity to see the F-22 in action and witness the precision and skill of Airmen firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)