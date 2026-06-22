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    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo [Image 8 of 38]

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    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo

    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, performs preflight checks prior to taxiing at the 52nd Annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 14, 2026. Capt. Le Tourneau showcased the unmatched capabilities of the F-22 to the SUN ‘n FUN crowds by performing multiple series of combat maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 19:16
    Photo ID: 9766429
    VIRIN: 260418-F-CC148-4008
    Resolution: 3072x4608
    Size: 617.97 KB
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo [Image 38 of 38], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo

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    sunset
    cockpit
    Pilot Training
    pilot
    fighter pilot
    Airshow

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