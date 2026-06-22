U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, performs preflight checks prior to taxiing at the 52nd Annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 14, 2026. Capt. Le Tourneau showcased the unmatched capabilities of the F-22 to the SUN ‘n FUN crowds by performing multiple series of combat maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 19:16
|Photo ID:
|9766429
|VIRIN:
|260418-F-CC148-4008
|Resolution:
|3072x4608
|Size:
|617.97 KB
|Location:
|LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo [Image 38 of 38], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.