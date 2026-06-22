(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo [Image 14 of 38]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo

    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, performs an aerial demonstration during the 52nd Annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 18, 2026. Rapid changes in angle of attack create visible vapor around the aircraft, providing a clear view of its aerodynamic performance. This demonstration highlights the F-22’s advanced maneuvering capabilities, showcasing its speed, agility, and thrust-vectoring performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 19:16
    Photo ID: 9766425
    VIRIN: 260418-F-CC148-4014
    Resolution: 3072x2194
    Size: 526.24 KB
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo [Image 38 of 38], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sunset
    F-22 Raptor
    vapor cloud
    Vapor
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery