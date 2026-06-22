F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team public affairs officer, documents the F-22 Raptor during the night show during the 52nd Annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 18, 2026. With more than 200,000 people in attendance, SUN ‘n FUN served as one of the largest platforms for the team to share their mission and showcase Air Force capabilities. These types of community engagements help to inspire the next generation of Airmen and aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)