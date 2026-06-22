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    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo [Image 37 of 38]

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    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo

    LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team public affairs officer, documents the F-22 Raptor during the night show during the 52nd Annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, April 18, 2026. With more than 200,000 people in attendance, SUN ‘n FUN served as one of the largest platforms for the team to share their mission and showcase Air Force capabilities. These types of community engagements help to inspire the next generation of Airmen and aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 19:16
    Photo ID: 9766420
    VIRIN: 260418-F-CC148-4037
    Resolution: 2894x4052
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: LAKELAND, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo [Image 38 of 38], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team brings the fun to SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo

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    F-22 Raptor
    photographer
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    communications
    Airshow
    public affairs

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