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    Goal Setting: Turning Intention Into Action

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    Goal Setting: Turning Intention Into Action

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Christopher Binnie 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    This article draws on insights from Brittani McVay, a Performance Expert and subject matter expert in goal setting, focus and long-term motivation. She explains how goal-setting skills help individuals stay on track with plans, financial or otherwise, and what strategies support real follow-through.

    Photo illustration by Jonathan Thorpe

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 10:56
    Photo ID: 9764983
    VIRIN: 260622-O-QK117-5000
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goal Setting: Turning Intention Into Action, by Christopher Binnie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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