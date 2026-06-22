Goal Setting: Turning Intention Into Action

This article draws on insights from Brittani McVay, a Performance Expert and subject matter expert in goal setting, focus and long-term motivation. She explains how goal-setting skills help individuals stay on track with plans, financial or otherwise, and what strategies support real follow-through.
Photo illustration by Jonathan Thorpe
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 10:56
|Photo ID:
|9764983
|VIRIN:
|260622-O-QK117-5000
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.25 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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