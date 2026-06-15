Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Pierre Regis, from New York, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 squadron aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), stands as road guard during a community relations event at Naval Station Guam, June 17, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 02:38
|Photo ID:
|9763755
|VIRIN:
|260616-N-QQ426-1072
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, George Washington Participates in a Road Cleanup in Guam [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jasmine Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.