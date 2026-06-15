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    George Washington Participates in a Road Cleanup in Guam [Image 3 of 3]

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    George Washington Participates in a Road Cleanup in Guam

    GUAM

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Hicks 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Pierre Regis, from New York, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 squadron aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), stands as road guard during a community relations event at Naval Station Guam, June 17, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Hicks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 02:38
    Photo ID: 9763755
    VIRIN: 260616-N-QQ426-1072
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, George Washington Participates in a Road Cleanup in Guam [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jasmine Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CVN73
    SQUADRON
    WARFIGHTER
    COMREL
    VOLUNTEER
    GUAM

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