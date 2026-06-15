George Washington Participates in a Road Cleanup in Guam

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Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Pierre Regis, from New York, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 squadron aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), stands as road guard during a community relations event at Naval Station Guam, June 17, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Hicks)