Sailors Participate in a Road Cleanup in Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class James Bost, from Maryland, assigned to supply department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), power washes a guard rail during a community relations event on Naval Station Guam, June 17, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Hicks)