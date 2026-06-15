Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class James Bost, from Maryland, assigned to supply department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), power washes a guard rail during a community relations event on Naval Station Guam, June 17, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 02:38
|Photo ID:
|9763753
|VIRIN:
|260616-N-QQ426-1057
|Resolution:
|3390x2421
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Participate in a Road Cleanup in Guam [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jasmine Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.