Sail 250 Virgina Static Display and USS Iwo Jima (LHD7)

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Spectators visit static displays presented during a guided tour of the USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) as part of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 20, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Xavier Alicea)