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    Sail 250 Virgina Static Display and USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) [Image 5 of 9]

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    Sail 250 Virgina Static Display and USS Iwo Jima (LHD7)

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Xavier Alicea 

    2nd Marine Division

    Spectators visit static displays presented during a guided tour of the USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) as part of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 20, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Xavier Alicea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 00:23
    Photo ID: 9763627
    VIRIN: 260620-M-UT443-1065
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sail 250 Virgina Static Display and USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Xavier Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sail 250 Virgina Static Display and USS Iwo Jima (LHD7)
    Sail 250 Virgina Static Display and USS Iwo Jima (LHD7)
    Sail 250 Virgina Static Display and USS Iwo Jima (LHD7)
    Sail 250 Virgina Static Display and USS Iwo Jima (LHD7)
    Sail 250 Virgina Static Display and USS Iwo Jima (LHD7)
    Sail 250 Virgina Static Display and USS Iwo Jima (LHD7)
    Sail 250 Virgina Static Display and USS Iwo Jima (LHD7)
    Sail 250 Virgina Static Display and USS Iwo Jima (LHD7)
    Sail 250 Virgina Static Display and USS Iwo Jima (LHD7)

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    USMC News
    America250
    Sail 250
    SAIL250ATLANTIC
    Fleet Week Norfolk

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