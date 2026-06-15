RELEASED
2ndLt Daniel Starozytnyk
Operational Support Team Two Officer
Communications Strategy and Operations
HQ BN 2ND MARDIV
daniel.r.starozytnyk.mil@usmc.mil
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 00:23
|Photo ID:
|9763624
|VIRIN:
|260620-M-UT443-1057
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.83 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sail 250 Virgina Static Display and USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Xavier Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.