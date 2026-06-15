Date Taken: 06.20.2026 Date Posted: 06.21.2026 00:23 Photo ID: 9763624 VIRIN: 260620-M-UT443-1057 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 5.83 MB Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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This work, Sail 250 Virgina Static Display and USS Iwo Jima (LHD7) [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Xavier Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.