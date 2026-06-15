Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel

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U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Avery Prouty, center, a military postal clerk with the 387th Adjutant General Company (Postal) assigned to Area Support Group Balkans, assists Florida Army National Guard Spc. Taliyah Bryant, left, a supply specialist, and Sgt. Exabrena Tresalus, a human resources sergeant, both with 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to Kosovo Force Regional Command-East’s Maneuver Battalion, during mail distribution operations at Camp Bondsteel, April 15, 2026. Postal Soldiers and unit mail clerks work together to process, verify and distribute mail to deployed service members across Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)