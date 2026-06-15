Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel

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Florida Army National Guard Sgt. Exabrena Tresalus, a human resources sergeant with 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to Kosovo Force Regional Command-East’s Maneuver Battalion, verifies incoming mail at the military postal facility at Camp Bondsteel, April 15, 2026. Unit mail clerks retrieve and verify letters and packages for their organizations from the Camp Bondsteel post office before transporting them to unit mail rooms across Kosovo for distribution to deployed service members. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)