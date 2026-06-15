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    Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel [Image 9 of 11]

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    Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Capt. Balinda ONeal 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Florida Army National Guard Cpl. Sonya Keiser, an infantryman, and 1st Lt. Lorenzo Vargas, both with the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East’s Liaison Monitoring Team, load incoming mail after retrieving it from the military postal facility at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 15, 2026. Unit mail clerks verify and retrieve letters and packages for their organizations from the Camp Bondsteel post office before transporting them to unit mail rooms across Kosovo for distribution to deployed service members. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 09:50
    Photo ID: 9762996
    VIRIN: 260415-Z-CA180-1021
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel
    Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel
    Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel
    Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel
    Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel
    Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel
    Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel
    Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel
    Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel
    Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel
    Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel

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    TAGS

    Mail Call
    Mail Delivery
    ASG Balkans
    KFOR
    TFG36

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