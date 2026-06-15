Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel

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Florida Army National Guard Cpl. Sonya Keiser, an infantryman, and 1st Lt. Lorenzo Vargas, both with the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East’s Liaison Monitoring Team, load incoming mail after retrieving it from the military postal facility at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 15, 2026. Unit mail clerks verify and retrieve letters and packages for their organizations from the Camp Bondsteel post office before transporting them to unit mail rooms across Kosovo for distribution to deployed service members. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)