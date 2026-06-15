Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel

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Florida Army National Guard Sgt. Justin Preston, left, and Spc. Alexzandria Smith, both with Company C, 53rd Brigade Support Battalion assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East Task Force Medical, load incoming mail after retrieving it from the military postal facility at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 15, 2026. Unit mail clerks verify and retrieve letters and packages for their organizations from the Camp Bondsteel post office before transporting them to unit mail rooms across Kosovo for distribution to deployed service members. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)