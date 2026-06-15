Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel

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Florida Army National Guard Sgt. Lauren Darcy, an intel analyst with the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, sorts incoming mail at the military postal facility at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 15, 2026. Unit mail clerks verify and retrieve letters and packages for their organizations before transporting them to unit mail rooms across Kosovo for distribution to deployed service members. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)