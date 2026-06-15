Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel

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Florida Army National Guard Spc. Bruce Stricker, left, and Sgt. Lauren Darcy, both intel analysts with the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, verify and sort incoming mail at the military postal facility at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 15, 2026. Unit mail clerks verify and retrieve mail for their organizations from the Camp Bondsteel post office before delivering it to unit mail rooms across Kosovo for distribution to deployed service members. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)