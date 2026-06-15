U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sergeants Avery Prouty, left, and Mauricio Moya, military postal clerks with the 387th Adjutant General Company and assigned to Area Support Group Balkans, process incoming military mail at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 15, 2026. Postal Soldiers assigned to the 387th AG Company help process and distribute mail to deployed service members across Kosovo, supporting morale and maintaining connections between Soldiers and loved ones back home. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 09:52
|Photo ID:
|9762990
|VIRIN:
|260415-Z-CA180-1010
|Resolution:
|5780x3853
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Soldiers behind mail delivery in Kosovo
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