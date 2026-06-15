Postal Soldiers keep mail moving at Camp Bondsteel

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U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sergeants Avery Prouty, left, and Mauricio Moya, military postal clerks with the 387th Adjutant General Company assigned to Area Support Group Balkans, unload incoming mail at Camp Bondsteel, April 15, 2026. Postal Soldiers assigned to the 387th AG Company process and distribute mail to deployed service members across Kosovo, supporting morale and maintaining connections with loved ones back home. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)