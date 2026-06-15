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    NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado [Image 6 of 7]

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    NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Naval Base Coronado

    NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series vehicles race during NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 19, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 22:44
    Photo ID: 9762775
    VIRIN: 260619-N-VX022-1500
    Resolution: 7949x4471
    Size: 7.5 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado
    NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado
    NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado
    NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado
    NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado
    NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado
    NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado

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    TAGS

    Naval Base Coronado
    Navy 250
    Trucks
    NASCAR
    NavyxNascar

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