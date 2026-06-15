NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado

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NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series vehicles race during NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 19, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)