Brig. Gen. Landers assumes the reins of MRC, P and DHN-IP

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew L. Landers assumes command of Medical Readiness Command, Pacific during a change of command ceremony at the Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 18. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen to Brig. Gen. Landers, who also assumed responsibility as director of Dense Health Network Indo-Pacific.

(Defense Health Agency photo by Danny Nateras)