Brig. Gen. Landers assumes the reins of MRC, P and DHN-IP

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew L. Landers, incoming commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, Pacific and director of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, delivers remarks during the MRC, P change of command ceremony at the Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 18. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen to Brig. Gen. Landers, who also assumed responsibility as director of DHN-IP.

(Defense Health Agency photo by Danny Nateras)