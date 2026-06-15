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    Brig. Gen. Landers assumes the reins of MRC, P and DHN-IP [Image 3 of 6]

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    Brig. Gen. Landers assumes the reins of MRC, P and DHN-IP

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Danny Nateras 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew L. Landers, left, incoming commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, Pacific and director of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, returns the unit colors to MRC, P Command Sgt. Maj. John “Mike” Contreras during the MRC, P change of command ceremony at the Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 18. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from Brig Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen to Brig. Gen. Andrew L. Landers, who also assumed responsibility as director of DHN-IP.
    (Defense Health Agency photo by Danny Nateras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 21:03
    Photo ID: 9761385
    VIRIN: 260618-D-JS192-1221
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 921.67 KB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Brig. Gen. Landers assumes the reins of MRC, P and DHN-IP [Image 6 of 6], by Danny Nateras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Brig. Gen. Landers assumes the reins of MRC, P and DHN-IP
    Brig. Gen. Landers assumes the reins of MRC, P and DHN-IP
    Brig. Gen. Landers assumes the reins of MRC, P and DHN-IP
    Brig. Gen. Landers assumes the reins of MRC, P and DHN-IP
    Brig. Gen. Landers assumes the reins of MRC, P and DHN-IP
    Brig. Gen. Landers assumes the reins of MRC, P and DHN-IP

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