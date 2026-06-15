Brig. Gen. Landers assumes the reins of MRC, P and DHN-IP

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U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, right, the 46th Surgeon General of the United States Army and commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Command, presents the unit colors to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew L. Landers, left, incoming commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, Pacific and director of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, during the MRC, P change of command ceremony at the Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 18. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen to Brig. Gen. Landers.

(Defense Health Agency photo by Danny Nateras)